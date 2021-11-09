Nigeria has signed a cooperation agreement with the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire to prevent, suppress, and punish trafficking in persons especially in women and children.

This was the highpoint of the second session of the Ivorian-Nigerian Joint Commission of Cooperation, which was held from 4th to 6th November 2021, in Abidjan.

In a statement issued yesterday by the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), it said the agreement, which is designed to deepen collaboration and mutual cooperation between the two countries, would be implemented by the agency on behalf of the federal government.

NAPTIP said the objective of the agreement is to develop a common front to prevent and punish trafficking in persons by sharing of intelligence and sensitisation campaigns in both countries; to protect, rehabilitate and reintegrate victims of trafficking into their original environment and to promote friendly cooperation between both countries.

The high-level delegation from Nigeria was led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, minister of state for foreign affairs, Ambassador Zuberu Dada, minister of state for industry, trade and investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, the director-general of NAPTIP, Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi.