The chairman of the Presidential Implementation Committee for the Nigeria/Czech Republic Tech Transfer Agreement, Mohammed Dahiru, said the partnership would foster economic growth, especially in the area of agriculture, food technology, mining equipment, machinery, among others.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, had recently inaugurated the committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Members of the committee include the Chief of Staff himself, representatives of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, representative of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Head of Niger/Czech Republic Trade and Investment Council and Executive Vice-Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, NASENI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the inauguration, Mr Dahiru, who is the Head of Nigeria/Czech Republic Trade and Investment Council, emphasised the members’ commitment to the aspiration and preference of the government for technological growth.

According to him, the committee will serve expeditiously and hope to exceed the expectation of Mr. President, his administration, and our nation, Nigeria. He said, all businesses in the country can key in and access any technology they desire.

“Our priority areas will include agricultural, food technology, mining equipment, machinery, production and processing, and general manufacturing, with emphasis on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMES),” Mr Dahiru noted.

“Let me state with emphasis that we are fully committed to the aspiration and preference of the government for technological growth, and as a committee, we pledge to serve expeditiously and hope to exceed the expectation of the President, his administration, and our nation, Nigeria,” he added.

Also speaking, the Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna, said the programme has mutual benefits for both countries.

He said, primary areas of target for cooperation and technology transfer include agricultural development as well as solid minerals.

“This was for the inauguration of the implementation committee of Memorandum of Understanding between Czech Republic and the Federal Republic of Nigeria on technology transfer and joint research for the mutual benefits of the two countries, but most importantly, for bridging the technology gap between Nigeria and developed nations.

“The Czech Republic is represented by the Technology Agency of Czech Republic, while Nigeria is represented by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI). Mr. President has approved the implementation of the MoU and there are inputs from relevant ministries through participation of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Budget and national Planning, to ensure that Nigeria derives maximum benefit from this relationship.”