By TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Abuja

The national secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Shehu

Gabam said Nigeria deserves a detribalised president to led the

country and create a united and prosperous nation.

He also noted that restructuring the country will take away bad

leadership and governance.

Speaking during a zoom meeting organised by African Leadership Group,

Nigeria Leadership Series yesterday on the topic, “2023: What Manner of

Leaders?” He said that the nation deserves leaders that are vast and

understand the needs and collective aspiration of the people.

Gabam who is the Makama Tilden said the security of lives and property

must be the full business of government, decrying the high rate of kidnapping and terrorist-related killing in the country.

He said most state governors in the country have failed their citizens

and are often unable to address the need and aspirations of the people due to gross incompetence.

Gabam stated that governance must be about the people, stressing that

power is about conflict resolution.

“Nigerians deserves to live in peace and harmony. Our nation must be secured. Our territorial integrity matters and our air space must be well secured,” he said.

Speaking further, he decried the high rate of crime in the country caused by youth restiveness and unemployment.

He said the government must be able to create prosperity for the people, but lamented that people are living in fear largely caused by insecurity.

According to him, “The protection of life and property must be the primary responsibility of the president.”