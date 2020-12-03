By Adegwu John |

The newly elected president of the International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP) Alumni Association of Nigeria, Hajiya Raheemat Momodu, has said that Nigeria needs innovative leaders to overcome most of its social challenges and economic downfall occasioned by COVID-19.

Momodu who stated this while taking the oath of office in Abuja yesterday, said that Nigeria, having faced leadership problems, deserves leaders that will provide innovative, mentorship guides, capacity building.

She, however, stressed that her leadership will focus on uncommon, selfless, world-class and strategic thinking and acting leadership which will provide Nigerians with the needed support to fill the yawning leadership and public service gap.

Momodu also noted that the association under her will provide the leadership the country and association needs to affect the lives of people for the better.

She also pledged her commitment to take the association to greater national and international recognition that represents the association’s which is highly cerebral and celebrated among leaders across the world.

She said: “I promised; uncommon, selfless, world-class and strategic thinking and acting leadership, Nigeria needs us to fill the yawning leadership and public service gap.

“Let’s show Nigeria and the rest of the world how our collective will and capacity can change our country for the better.

“It is my privilege and honour to serve you and take the Association to greater national and international recognition. I am proud to be part of this highly cerebral and celebrated community of leaders.”