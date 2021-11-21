Indeed, when representatives from the 193 Member States of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) met in Geneva, Switzerland on 17 June, 2006, a statement was issued, resulting in a historic treaty signed by members to usher in a wave of digital broadcasting for 119 countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia. To begin with, 2015 was set as the terminal or deadline date.

However, all that time seems so short for countries that fall in the region marked for the first phase of the digital switchover from analogue to digital broadcasting. Hence, for those who prepared very well, they have since achieved a full migration.

The Digital Switchover Over (DSO), the analogue switch-off (ASO) or the analogue shutdown, ultimately encompasses the process in which analogue television broadcast is converted to and replaced by digital television. The process primarily involves the conversion of analogue terrestrial television to digital. However, it also involves analogue cable conversion to digital cable as well as analog to digital satellite television.

Basically, after the switch from analogue to digital broadcasts is complete, analogue TVs will be incapable of receiving over-the-air broadcasts without the addition of a set-top converter box.

Consequently, a digital converter box – an electronic device that connects to an analogue television – must be used in order to receive digital broadcasts. In most climes, the government subsidizes the purchase of such boxes for their citizens.

Since 2008, it has not been an easy journey for Nigeria. However, history was made on April 30, 2016, in Jos, the Plateau State capital when the federal government launched the pilot phase of the digital transmission project that kick-started the digitisation process in the country, transiting from analogue to digital television in the city which has always been a hot spot in the country’s broadcasting history.

In Nigeria, the DSO delivered with the brand name ‘FreeTV,’ signifies the transition from analogue to digital television across the country.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that the first phase of DSO rollout was held in Jos, Abuja, Ilorin, Kaduna, Enugu, and Osogbo between April 2016 and February 2018, while the second phase of the rollout of DSO has so far been held in Lagos and Kano States.

The minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed while speaking at the launch of DSO in Kano recently, said the federal government is prioritizing the DSO project because it is critical to the post-Covid recovery and prosperity of the creative industry.

He said DSO would create a more equitable, just, and people-centered Information Society, connecting underserved populations and remote communities, thereby bridging the digital divide.

Alhaji Mohammed stressed that digitization cannot be fully achieved unless Set-Top-Boxes or decoders are widely available and affordable, and some channels catering for children’s programmes, sports, and religion are encouraged to thrive.

According to him, ‘’For Kano State in particular, with a population of over 15 million people, governance will be revolutionized if each of the 2.4 million television households can have a Set-Top-Box.

‘’At the same time, it is necessary to ensure a reliable supply of low-cost STBs for purchase by the general public. I want to use this opportunity to implore state governments to be at the vanguard of providing Set-Top-Boxes to their people.’’

He further noted that the federal government is prioritizing the DSO project because it is critical to the post-Covid recovery and prosperity of the Creative Industry.

He continued: “The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, working with its relevant agencies – NBC and APCON – has commenced the process of implementing Audience Measurement, which will go a long way in driving advertising spend to the DSO platform, thus helping the channels to fulfill their obligations to the Signal Distributors.

“We have also instituted a number of reforms, some of them necessitating amendments to the Broadcasting Code which we have since carried out, with a view to encouraging investments in the Broadcast Industry in particular and the Creative Industry in general.”

He also noted that the federal government is also putting in place an Industry Framework that will ensure that content producers receive their just due for the value of the content they create, as well as provide objective guarantees to the Advertising community with regards to Return-On-Investment on media placements.

“This will then have the overall effect of guaranteeing greater spend by the Advertisers, who are all seeking to grow their market share,” he said.

On his part, Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said the movement from analogue set up is apt.

He said the launch speaks of the reality of what is in vogue, considering that global technology is a fundamental and critical deliverable of the government.

‘’We in Kano, therefore, are committed to fully supporting the DSO project as it will enhance job creation, content development, job opportunities for youths and many businesses, especially those in the entertainment and tourism industry, and also provide many immense benefits to residents,’’ he said.

He commended all stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to make this launch a success including the Ministerial Task Force on the DSO, the regulators, Signal Distributors, and all stakeholders who have demonstrated total commitment to the DSO programme and for making today’s event a reality.

According to him, “The movement from analogue set up that we currently have to digital is apt and it speaks to reality of what we have today. Everywhere in the world, technology is now a fundamental and critical deliverable of government. It presents an opportunity for citizens to have access to local, national, and international space.

“The DSO project is also of great importance to the development programmes of this country which also fits into the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari administration for its policy on digital economy in view of its potential to create jobs, bring governance closer to the people through better access to information, opportunity for government to use the content to inform and engage the citizens as well as bring governance closer to the people.”

Meanwhile, the director general of the National Broadcasting Commission, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, said the DSO in Kano and Nigeria at large will also help to checkmate signals straying into Nigeria from neighbouring countries and its attendant possible security implications.

He said in a baseline study carried out by the National Broadcasting Commission in 2017, Kano State had about 12,882,030 projected population, 2,147,005 households, and 1.6 million projected number of television viewing homes.

‘’That figure would have gone up exponentially by 2021. This explains why the National Broadcasting Commission in collaboration with the Digiteam and other Critical Stakeholders, thought it wise to test run with states with less population and viewing homes in the First Phase of the Rollout.

‘’The populous and commercial cities of Lagos, Kano, and Port Harcourt were left for the second phase of the switch-on. The lessons learnt from the first phase of the Roll-out, in Plateau, FCT, Kwara, Kaduna, Enugu, and Osogbo, are being used as guidelines. Henceforth, we expect an accelerated Rollout so that within a couple of months, Nigeria can switch off and begin to harness the full potentials of a digital economy,’’ he added.

On his part, Chairman Set top Box Manufacturers of Nigeria – STBMAN while speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, Sir Godfrey Ohuabunwa, said the journey has probably felt long at times.

In the course of the project, Ohuabunwa said they have experienced setbacks and exceeded deadlines, but it is unarguable also that we have made advancements and accomplishments.

Ohuabunwa said the launch of DSO in Kano is a testimony to perseverance and determination

He said, “The brand is established as FreeTV, and the concept is based on bottom-up rather than top-down. This project is intended to bridge the gap that exists between the common man and the upper crust of society.

“It is the digital dividend that has been provided to the general public by this administration and let me also emphasize that it is the beginning of the democratization of television and leisure.”