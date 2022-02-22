Nigeria’s foremost indigenous producer of wines and spirits, Nigeria Distilleries Limited, has marked its 60th anniversary in Ogun state, to appreciate its customers and stakeholders.

The event which took place over the weekend was attended by high-profile Nigerians, including Former President, H.E. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR; the Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, HRM Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; the Olota of Ota, HRH Oba (Prof.) Adeyemi Obalanlege; Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oluomo, Olakunle Taiwo (Prince); amongst other key players in the industry.

Giving his welcome remarks, Group Chairman and son of founder, Chief Olajide Rosiji expressed gratitude to the leadership of the company, present and past, employees and external stakeholders who had contributed significantly to the growth of the organization.

Rosiji reiterated the organization’s commitment to its host community, host state and the country at large.

“Since we commenced operations in Nigeria sixty (60) years ago, Nigeria Distilleries Limited has grown and shown resilience in business. We remain committed to growing with Ogun state and its people, and with Nigeria, its youth and its economy, and in our resolve to build brilliant African brands and global brands that will continue to make you proud of us.”

Also speaking, former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, reminisced on the ethos of Chief Ayo Rosiji, and expressed his joy at the continuity of his legacy.

“Chief Rosiji was a colossus. I would go to his house in those days for advice and it was always very useful. A true Nigerian, patriotic and entrepreneurial, he exuded a love for the country that was almost unmatched. A love that led him to create opportunities for many, the youths especially through his ideas, something we particularly crave today”.

Speaking on the resilience of the company and its leadership, Chief Obasanjo said, “Not many family businesses succeed. We have seen many fail and we can attribute their failure to a number of factors. So I want to take this opportunity to congratulate this organization for succeeding.

“I want to commend everyone who has worked for this organization in the past and all who work with the company now. This is a business that is in the fourth generation and I pray that it will continue forever.”

Delivering his goodwill message, the Olota of Ota, HRH Oba (Prof.) Adeyemi Obalanlege spoke at length about the contribution of the organization to his community and the ripple effect of this on youth development.

“Ota is an industrial hub not just in Ogun state, but the entire Nigeria. Nigeria Distilleries Limited is one of the largest employers of labor in Ota and as a result, has contributed to reducing the crime rate in our community.

He stated further that the company is also one of the highest contributors in its community impact activities and has put Ota on the world map because of its investment in Ota. “The Chairman of NDL, whom I call ‘Baba Ota’, still remains the number one investor in the community.”