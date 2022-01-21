In an effort to boost development needs by improving electricity supply including renewable energy in Nigeria and Egypt, a follow up meeting was held by the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, and the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, Ihad Awad in Abuja.

The ministry also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sokoto and Bauchi state governments, for the provision of renewable electricity under the federal government’s programme that aims to install five million Solar Home System (SHS) and mini-grid to over 25 million beneficiaries across the states in Nigeria.

Speaking during the meeting with the Egyptian ambassador, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu affirmed the commitment of the federal government to see that Nigerians have effective power supply.

He informed them that the federal government power project deal with Siemens AG, a Germany-based firm in 2019. The deal which seeks to deliver up to 25,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the National grid in phases, and expressed the Federal Government’s desire for more of such partners.

Abubakar, further, stated that the anticipated area of cooperation between Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy and Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Power may include; Provision of technical support in transmission and distribution networks existing into smart-grid, promotion of renewable energy system in the electricity sector both (On-grid and Off-grid).

Responding, the Egyptian Ambassador, Ihad Awad, said he foresees the manifestation of how Egypt and Nigeria will complement each other which will be demonstrated by the anticipated cooperation.

He acknowledged the federal government’s efforts to see improvement in the energy sector, stating that electricity is the engine of the development of any country.

Meanwhile, the permanent secretary of the ministry, Nebeolisa Anako, who represented the minister during the tripartite MoU with the two states, affirmed the commitment of the federal government to provide reliable Power Supply to unserved and underserved Communities in Rural and Peril Urban Areas of Nigeria.

He said the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Sokoto and Bauchi state governments, that the Federal Government will assist to make sure that the programme comes to reality, he stated this recently at the Conference Room of the Federal Ministry of Power, Maitama, Abuja.

He further stated that the Federal Government plans to install 5 Million Solar Home System (SHS) and Mini-Grid by which 250,000 jobs would be generated to impact over 25 Million beneficiaries across the states in Nigeria.

Responding, the Commissioner of State Ministry of Energy, Sokoto State, Honourable Aliyu Balarabe said that, the Governor of Sokoto State expressed his gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Power for signing of the MoU, as “Sokoto and Bauchi States would be the first to sign this tripartite MoU”.

Speaking also, the Commissioner of State, Power, Bauchi State, Honourable Maryam Garba appreciated the Federal Ministry of Power and said that the Ministry of State, Power have taken advantage to key into the Federal Government’s plan to provide electricity to unserved and underserved communities in the state.

Mathew Osumanyi Dan’asabe Senior Information Officer for: DD, Press and Public Relations 20th January, 2022