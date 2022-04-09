Plans are ongoing for Nigeria and Egypt to sign an MoU to aid both nations development of their arts and crafts.

The plan was announced following the visit of the Ambassador of Egypt to Nigeria, His Excellency, Mr. Ihab Ahmed, to the Director General of the Nigerian Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe.

Noting the similarities between both nations in the arts and craft, Ambassador Ahmed said Egypt is exploring ways to collaborate with Nigeria via NCAC to showcase their rich cultural heritage. An action plan to enable the DG and his team visit Egypt, he said is further underway, and will culminate in the signing of the MoU. The trip will provide the cultural agency to absorb the enormous opportunities of cultural exchange and collaboration between Egypt and Nigeria, Mr. Ahmed said.

The ambassador also assured the DG of Egypt’s full participation at the upcoming International Arts and (INAC) Crafts Expo set for August.

Commending the ambassador, Runsewe revealed the agency will launch then Nigeria – Egypt Friendship Club during his visit to the ancient city of Egypt to foster growth and deepen diplomatic ties between the countries. He deployed the occasion to invite Egypt to the annual Pre-INAC dinner for the diplomatic community next month.