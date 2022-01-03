Paramount ruler of Doma and the Andoma of Doma in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Ahmadu Aliyi Ogah, has described Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Sierra Leone Henry Omaku as an outstanding son of the area and a true ambassador of Doma, the state and Nigeria.

The monarch spoke at the turbanning of Omaku as the Adagba Gi Dom

He charged indigenes of Doma in prominent positions to emulate Omaku by supporting the community’s development.

The monarch also applauded former chief of army staff (COAS), General Tukur Yusuf Burutai (retired), who is the Majin Doma for choosing the community as the host of Special Forces Command.

He said the contributions of Buratai, who is also Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic were due to his military prowess and love for Doma town.

“I’m overwhelmed with the sitting of Special Forces headquarters in Doma by the former COAS on his own and by the will of God; I mean without lobbying for it.”

Buratai, who was the chairman of the occasion, described his Sierra Leonean counterpart as a detribalised Nigerian.

He said Omaku apart from holding sensitive positions, has travelled widely and earned the respect of his people.

The former COAS charged Omaku to be opened, adding that the mammoth crowd at his turbanning is a clear indication that he is aman of the people.

The state governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule. in his speech, praised the envoy for being a true representative of the state

The deputy governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, who represented the governor at the event, appealed to the people of Nasarawa State to support the administration of Governor Sule