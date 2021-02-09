BY ANKELI EMMANUEL |

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila said yesterday in Sokoto that the country is facing very challenging times.

He said this while on a solidarity visit to Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gbajabiamila, who said such challenges were not unexpected for a developing country like Nigeria, added however that no nation is immune to challenges.

“We are in challenging times, which any growing nation must go through. Even those countries that are developed today, like the USA also go through such. Therefore, the challenges in our nation will come and go,” he said.

While stressing that Senator Wamakko is one politician that he holds in high esteem, the speaker said, “Sokoto do not fully know nor appreciates who Wamakko is.”

To Senator Wamakko, he said, “Your name is a household name but many are yet to appreciate the extent you have gone in the development of the state and Nigeria. Though I remained the Speaker of the House of Reps, but he is still my leader. We have to continually drink from the pool of wisdom of Senator Wamakko.”

Earlier, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko had gone to his Gidan Kara registration unit in Wamakko local government where he revalidated his membership of the APC as the first indigene of the state to be validated.

Speaking shortly after his revalidation, Senator Wamakko who is also the leader of APC in Sokoto said he is very optimistic that the party will have more members through the exercise. He also assured that the APC would be participating in the forthcoming local government election in Sokoto.