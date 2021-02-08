ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Speaker of the National Assembly, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, while on a solidarity visit to Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has said the country is facing a very challenging time.

Femi who said such callalenges is not unexpected for a developing country like Nigeria, added however that no nation is immune to challanges.

“We are in challenging times, which any growing nation must go through. Even those countries that are developed today, like the USA also go through such. Therefore, the challanges in our nation will come and go”.

While stressing that Senator Wamakko is one politician that he holds in high esteem, the Speaker said, “Sokoto do not fully know nor appreciate who Wamakko is. To Senator Wamakko, he said, “Your name is a household name but many are yet to appreciate the extent you have gone in the development of the state and Nigeria. Though I remained the Speaker of the House of Reps, but he is still my leader. We have to continually drink from the pool of wisdom of Senator Wamakko”, Femi Gbajabiamila noted.