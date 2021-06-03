The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria has signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the French Government and other top institutions in France to facilitate the training of Nigerian Laboratory Technologists.

The MoU is specifically on a hands-on training programme for 500 technologists from Nigerian tertiary education institutions, designed with Campus France and the Association of Institutes of Technology of France (ADIUT).

In attendance to witness the event was the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama who in his remarks gave credence to the partnership between the two countries, whilst also underscoring the importance of Research and development to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Nation.

In his remarks, the Nigerian Ambassador to France, Ambassador Kayode Laro who incidentally resumed office a few days before the event also posited that the MoU will no doubt engender strong institutional collaboration between France and Nigeria.

Also in attendance were the TETFund Director of Research and Development/Centres of Excellence, Dr Salihu Girei Bakari; Acting Director, Public Affairs of TETFund Mr. Abdulmumin Oniyangi; a Consultant on Innovation to TETFund, Mr Temitope Toogun and other Nigerian Embassy staff present.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro posited that the various partnerships between the Fund and the French government are in tandem with the initiative already introduced by the Management of TETFund to deepen Research and Development.

He added that no meaningful research can be achieved without the necessary support of the Laboratory Technologist more so that the Fund had procured some technical equipment for some of the tertiary institutions.