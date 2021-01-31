Nigeria boasts abundant natural resources and in particular crude oil reserves, but its failure to cut down its excesses and reduce production cost as well as drive private sector investment has been its undoing. However, with the launch of the National Oil and Gas Excellence (NOGEC) by the federal government, a new dawn may have returned to the oil sector, CHIKA IZUORA writes.

A reluctance to enact tough-enough reforms or revise the fiscal terms under which the industry operates has cost the country a significant fortune.

Issues, such as theft and civil unrest threatens to destabilise an industry teetering on the brink of a crisis.

Undoubtedly, the nation’s oil wealth has been instrumental in unlocking growth and development in years past, but with Nigeria’s oil losses snowballing and the price of oil spiralling downwards, there’s never been a better time to double down on reforms.

In August 2020, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), announced frantic efforts aimed at expanding non-oil and gas businesses, deploying technology and automating their processes and operations to reposition the industry for the new normal and ensure sustainability.

The corporation also worked on reducing cost of crude oil production in order to adapt to the low oil prices triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Group managing director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, during his address at the Energy Industry Transformation Virtual Summit with the theme, “Changing Global Energy Landscape Strategies For Industry Sustainability”, listed some of the new strategies that are necessary for the oil sector which has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the onslaught of COVID-19 and the oil price war experienced during the early part of the year led to a historical massive demand destruction and supply glut on a global scale, adding that no player in the oil and gas industry was spared of the downturn.

The NNPC boss pointed out that, however, with every downturn comes an opportunity to evolve and the industry is taking advantage of this. He said the crisis has accelerated their ability to innovate and leverage on technology to get the businesses to operate optimally and reduce impact.

In May 2020, finance minister, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed announced that revenue target fell by N125.52 billion in quarter one of 2020 to N940.91 billion.

Ahmed attributed the shortfall to the double whammy of the headwind caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the slump in oil price due to a sharp drop in demand and price war between two powerful producers, Russia and Saudi Arabia, representing 31 per cent of the prorated oil revenue target.

Nigeria, according to the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is among the top 10 countries with the highest cost of oil production.

Equally, President Muhammadu Buhari, is pursuing critical energy policies and has remained proactive taking measures to ensure that Nigeria’s energy landscape was in tandem with global realities in the area of cost efficiency, safety and value.

If all these initiatives could be pursued with strong dedication, experts expect a quick turnaround in the fortune of the energy sector of the economy.

Majorly, the launch of the National Oil and Gas Excellence(NOGEC) is expected to not only drive down production cost, but an initiative to drive the industry forward.

Creating Industry With Dpr Nogec Initiative

To crown the entire industry process, the industry regulator, the Department of Petroleum Resources(DPR) at the weekend, virtually unveiled the National Oil and Gas Excellence(NOGEC), Lagos.

Inaugurating NGOEC, President Muhammadu Buhari said the centre has been carefully designed to support the achievement of the ministerial priorities – significant amongst which are cost reduction, increase in production, and value maximisation in the industry.

The centre, according to him, under the direct supervision of DPR, will leverage the existing capacity of the National Data Repository (NDR) as the principal data warehouse of the industry to drive initiatives that will enhance safety, value and cost efficiency across all operations in the Industry.

PMB identified the industry as capable of generating the revenue required to lift the country out of its present economic crises and that the facility will not only boost private sector investment but will also improve the industry’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

The centres include; Search, Rescue and Surveillance (SeRAS); Command and Control Centre; and National improved Oil Recovery Centre (NIORC); Oil and Gas Dispute Resolution Centre (DRC); Oil and Gas Competence Development Centre (CDC); and Integrated Data Mining and Analytics Centre (IDMAC).

Driving Down Production Cost

President Buhari is desirable of cutting cost in the industry operations and has supported efforts geared at seeing unit cost of oil production crashed.

At the inauguration, the president highlighted the main elements of each of these centres to underscore its role in driving cost reduction, increasing production and enhance value for the Industry.

In his explanation, director of the DPR, Sarki Anwalu, said the SeRAS is a flagship programme of the centre designed to enhance safety management, emergency preparedness and response and routine transportation for bed space management.

SeRAS, he said, will therefore drive cost reduction and improve operational efficiency across the industry. Conservatively, he said it is projected that upon full implementation of SeRAS, the annual industry expenditure for offshore & remote locations flight logistics and emergency response will reduce by 50 per cent – a significant gain towards the country’s target reduction of cost-per-barrel across our operations.

NIORC on the other hand, is designed to promote the implementation of improved and enhanced oil recovery technologies/methods to arrest the incidences of production decline and resultant high cost in many assets especially in the matured Niger Delta Basin.

In essence, Anwalu, explained that NIORC will trigger secondary and tertiary recovery operations in the industry. The centre will collaborate with operators, global technology centres, international oil and gas regulators and other relevant parties to leverage experiences and best practices for application in Nigeria.

He said, ‘‘Expectedly, the foregoing measures will result in reserve growth, production increase, field life extension, improved asset life cycle cost and reduced cost-per-barrel, all with positive impacts on national economy and investors’ profitability.’’

He said ADRC was created to arrest the prevalent value erosion attributable to sub-optimal development or non-development of oil and gas assets due to lingering disputes in the industry.

ADRC shall among other things offer arbitration, mediation and conciliation services utilising industry’s technical experts who will provide fair and balanced resolutions of industry related disputes from an informed position. The centre, he added, will take advantage of resources of the National Data Repository (NDR) to ensure alternative dispute resolutions that result in value optimisation in terms of resource growth and global competitiveness.

In the same vein, he explained that the other two units namely; IDMAC and CDC are structured to position Nigeria as a top-tier destination for credible, bankable and investment grade data in oil and gas and to serve as regional hub for competence development respectively.

‘‘These centres will provide cost-effective data and analytics solutions for investors, financiers, operators as well as resources for oil and gas capacity building and trainings.

“I wish to assure all that NOGEC represents a state-of the-art, integrated facility that will provide the oil and gas sector with the much needed technical and resource capabilities for stability, growth, safe operations and cost efficiency for the benefit of all stakeholders. We are confident that this centre will support the attainment of Mr. President’s clear development imperatives for sectoral growth and the industry performance targets set by the ministry for a fortified oil and gas sector,” he pointed out.

Anwalu, commended the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry for its tenacity and resilience in the face of several challenges.

The journey to NOGEC according to him, began with the express mandate of Mr. President for the industry to reduce cost, improve efficiency and create employment.

To him, ‘‘Based on these directives and the ministerial delivery priorities, DPR identified five key initiatives that will help to achieve the intent of Mr. President’s mandate. It is pertinent to note that the entire oil and gas business is hinged on revenue and safety, which provide the basis for identifying the five (5) initiatives that form the pillars of NOGEC.’’