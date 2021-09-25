NIGERIA GLOBAL DIASPORA CONFERENCE, 2021

The Nigeria Global Diaspora Conference is a one-day hybrid (physical and virtual) event focusing on engaging Nigerians in diaspora towards the development of our motherland. The event is part of the NGA Diaspora Project 40/40 initiative. The Global Conference is scheduled to hold on Saturday 2nd October 2021; LIVE & ONLINE (Simulcast/Hybrid). It will hold LIVE in Nigeria 10am at CMD, Magodo, Lagos, and simultaneously ONLINE – Zoom webinar to be co-hosted by: Belgium at 11 am (NIDOE-Belgium/Luxembourg) and Austria at 11 am (NIDOE-Austria).

NGA Diaspora Project 40/40 is a social impact and creative Diaspora Engagement Initiative with the sole aim of bridging the existing gap between Nigerians living in Nigeria (Homeland) and Nigerians living abroad (Diaspora). This Project is in active collaborations with the Society of Young Nigerians in Diaspora for International Collaboration and Transnational Engagement, Friends of Nigeria (FON), Paris-France, Diaspora Innovations Institute, Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM), NIDOE-Belgium/Luxembourg chapter, NIDOE-Sweden chapter, and NIDOE-Greece chapter and other NIDO chapters globally.

The project aims to leverage the symbolism of the number 40 to inspire a new narrative for Nigeria and Nigerians in general. The 40/40; represents 40 years of the “Nigerian Emigration Trends between 1981 – 2021″ the project seeks to highlight the major wave of emigration history of the Nigerian Diaspora specifically narrowing it down from 1981 till 2021 and 40 diaspora stories which will be crowd-sourced within the Nigerian Diaspora community across the world in order to highlight lessons learned and share migration tips and best practices for young Nigerians. The diaspora stories will eventually be published into a book in form of a manifesto and the compilation of 40 diaspora stories and the ebook will be available for download online via the project website – www.ngadiasporaproject4040. com. The 40 diaspora stories and lessons learned will help to redefine the ‘Andrew checking out experience and also set the standard and new blueprint for the next generation of ‘Andrews’. The conference, at which the project will be presented to the public, will, among others, dwell on migration and development and how diaspora engagement can be driven to support national developmental efforts.

Distinguished speakers for the event include;

1) Kingsley Aikins – Global Diaspora Consultant – TOPIC: Nigeria’s ‘New Oil’: Exploring and Maximising The Untapped Potentials of The Diaspora

2) Hon. Abike Dabiri – CEO, NiDCOM – TOPIC: Soldiers of Our Motherland: Changing the ‘Japa’ Narrative

3) Dr. Andrew S. Nevin – Chief Economist, PwC – TOPIC: Nigeria Go Survive: Why Nigeria Will Never Be a Failed State

4) Chudi O. Kalu – CEO, Middlechase Property Ltd. – TOPIC: Rental Income – A Guaranteed Diaspora Investment Vehicle

5) Brigitte Sesu – Director, Africa Bridge Ltd & Fmr. London Advertising 1st ‘Ambassador’ to Africa – TOPIC: The Importance of Story-telling: Brand Nigeria

The event will also feature a panelist session with key resource persons that will dwell on migration and development and how diaspora engagement can be driven to support national developmental efforts.

The NGA Diaspora Project 40/40 and Global Diaspora Conference is proudly sponsored by Middlechase Property Ltd., Brandcomms International, MADphilips Development Company Ltd. in collaboration with other strategic partners such as; NiDCOM, Centre for Management Development (CMD), Ecobank PLC, Wakaati TV, The Network Institute, Everbill GmbH, Knowledge City, Creative Options and Oga Landlord Property Ltd.

Official Social media channels are…

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ ngadiasporaproject4040

YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v= twi0uVFvpis

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Nigeria- Diaspora-Project-4040- 105237391810935

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ nigeria-diaspora-project-40- 40/

Registration for the event is FREE! Click on the link below to register now https:// ngadiasporaproject4040.com/ event-registration.

For more information about the Nigeria Diaspora Project 40/40, visit: https:// ngadiasporaproject4040.com/