Only 75 cardiothoracic surgeons are available in Nigeria to serve about 200 million people.

A professor of thoracic and cardiovascular surgery at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Peter Adeoye, who disclosed this decried the paucity of cardio-thoracic surgeons in Nigeria.

He revealed that only two of such surgeons exist in Kwara State, adding that between 2006 and 2008, he was the only one in Kwara and Kogi states.

He said that thorax is the middle of the body to the neck region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of things are going on in this country with surgery in general. In Kwara State, we have only two cardio-thoracic surgeons. I used to be the only one until 2021. Between 2006 and 2008 I was the only thoracic and cardiovascular surgeon in Kwara and Kogi states. In the whole of Nigeria, we are about 75 now for a population of 200 million. Out of this figure, only about 52 per cent is actively practicing as many end up in an institution that does not have the instruments for them to do the work.

“The entire population of South Africa is about 70 million. In the Western Cape Region alone, they have between 10 and 15 cardio-thoracic surgeons.

“We also need to do a lot of education to the common man to come as at when due to present their conditions.

“I think despite the constraints we must give credit to the specialists that are doing those procedures. Surgeons are doing a lot with good success. I will not be able to give statistics because it is beyond my specialty alone to talk about surgery in general. They are doing greatly well comparable to other parts of the world. The thing I must emphasize is that there is still a shortage of manpower. The number of patients are more than the number of capable hands on ground,” Adeoye stated

ADVERTISEMENT

On the success rate of surgeries at the UITH, the surgeon said that, “I would tell you that we have recorded exceeding successes in surgeries in UITH. Our success in retrieving objects swallowed inadvertently has been about 95 percent. We have had between 65 and 75 percent success rate in operating on patients to remove some conditions that have destroyed their lungs. It is very difficult for me to give a global success rate because the disease entities are separate.