Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has said that there is so much that Nigeria and countries in Africa can learn from the exemplary strides of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The national chairman of IPAC Engineer Yabagi Yusuf Sani said this in the address he delivered at a meeting with a delegation of the Chinese Communist Party held at the IPAC national secretariat in Abuja, yesterday.

Welcoming the special delegation of the Communist Party of the People’s Republic of China led by Comrade Wu Baocai and Comrade Zhao Jinshuo, Engr Sani briefly touched on the significance of strengthening the long and existing mutually beneficial friendship and cooperation between the Republics of Nigeria and China.

He said while Nigeria was in the forefront of the countries that used the platform of the United Nations to support China in her legitimate demand for recognition and admission to the global body in 1971, the People’s Republic of China on the hand, has since remained a consistent and reliable pillar of support of Nigeria in her quest for economic advancement, national stability and security.

“It is noteworthy also, that while the two countries have the historic coincidence of sharing the 1st of October as their National Day of Independence, China, by its population, geographical size, economic and technological advancement, is at once, a regional power in Asia and a prominent force to be reckoned with on the global scene.

