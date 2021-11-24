Acting Registrar/CEO Librarian Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN), Alhaji Abdullahi Ja’afaru Wase, has disclosed that Nigeria has only 7,298 certified and inducted professional librarians.

Wase, who stated this in Abuja yesterday, during the 12th induction and the 8th mandatory conference of certified librarians announced that a total of 502 librarians were inducted and certified.

Speaking on the theme, “Emerging Trends and Technologies in Library and Information Services,” he said, “In continuation with the council’s resolve for best global practices in information service delivery in Nigeria, this year, we are pleased to announce that a total of 502 librarians will be inducted and certified today.

“I would like to congratulate the new inductees as well as those here for the conference on being part of this year’s event as it promises to be an opportunity to not only learn, but also share ideas, interact and network with experienced as well as new colleagues.

“In this twelfth year of carrying out this mandate, the total certified and inducted professional Librarians in Nigeria is today 7,298.”

Also speaking, the representative of the minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, Mr Barnabas Aunandu, the director of Library Services of the ministry said it is essential for librarians to join in exploring ways of reinventing their ideas and services to stay abreast with current realities.