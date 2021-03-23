BY ANKELI EMMANUEL,Sokoto

The Director General, Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) Malam Farouk Salim says that the country has over 40 Million Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) that needed to be encouraged should the drive for diversification is to be achieved

Salim, during a courtesy visit to Sokoto State governor , Amimu Waziri Tambuwal, added that SON it’s putting all measures in place towards expanding their scope of activities. This according to him, will help in generating more income and open up avenues for a drastic shift from over reliance on the conventional oil income to non oil driven sound economic fortunes.

” Our target is based on the mandate and national data of 40 million small and medium scale businesses generated by the FG. We are currently working on the template to further encourage active partnership with small and medium scale industries.

“We want to fast track window of opportunities that would encourage small and medium scale businesses to thrive among young Nigerians.

” Doing this, we have to take advantage of the African new trade approach to make our products more attractive to appealing to the outside world in order to earn more foreign exchange “, he pointed out”

While disclosing that SON was set to establish operations office in Sokoto, Malam Salim said, the office will also have a laboratory for tests and certification of products before going to larger markets.

According to him, the laboratory when operational will be the first in the north. He however added that, SON will work towards ensuring establishment of more in collaboration with northern states governors.

Speaking earlier, governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said SON remained a dependable driver towards revamping Nigeria’s economic fortunes for stepping to establish office and laboratory in Sokoto.

The governor who offered free land for the construction, also did the ground breaking in a glamorous style.