Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the federal government has not put enough measures in place to address the skills gap among youths in the country.

He spoke in Abuja at the seventh series of industry stakeholders consultation meetings under the theme; “Skills for Economic Property,” organised by the National Board For Technical Education (NBTE) and supported by GIZ.

The vice president who was represented by the minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said there were some serious gaps in the skills sector but the country has not done enough to address them.

“There is a gap between policy makers and those who actually drive the policy during project implementation. Our purpose should be to assess gaps using what we believe are the solution.

“The Ministry of Labour and Employment has a task of trying to identify these gaps and figure out how the ministry of education, acting through the National Board for Technical Education, can then fill in, that is what led to this programme. There is some serious gap in this sector but we haven’t done enough to resolve it, the skills gaps are still there,” he said.

The executive secretary of NBTE, Professor Idris Bugaje, called for the establishment of a National Skills Fund (NSF) to address demands for the emerging skills economy of the new millennium.

Bugaje who lamented that the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) were duplicates and were losing focus from their earlier mandates, said they needed to be merged or harmonised into a new platform on a new paradigm to be known as NSF to become the leading training fund providers including students’ SIWES funding.

He also recommended the introduction of apprenticeship training under the Nigeria Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) across the country right from technical colleges.

“Polytechnics must be made to run full time skills training leading to NSQ Levels 3-6, by setting up centres of skills training. Students in these colleges/schools will not be admitted via JAMB, but rather through a proficiency assessment (RPL).

“TETFund should fund the training of skills assessors. Establishment of Tertiary Vocational Training Institutes (VTIS) on PPP between the federal government, states and investors and/or upgrading some to VIIs. The VTIS shall carry higher level NSe training (Levels 3-6) equivalent to a monotechnic,” he added.