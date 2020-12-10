By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan and Abubakar Yunusa,

The minister of humanitarian affairs, Disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouk has said that Nigeria had the highest number and carries the heaviest burden of the humanitarian challenge.

The minister made this known during the Nigeria stakeholders Implementation meetings on the global compact refugees, in Abuja that In the Lake Chad Basin region, there were over 3.3 million FDPs, comprising over 2.7million IDPs in North-East Nigeria, 513,000 IDPs in Cameroon, Chad and Niger and 244,000 refugees in the four countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that the adoption of GCR is a good omen for Nigeria and it has opened a new vista of opportunities for stakeholders to access support in a timely, predictable and sustainable manner.

She said to ensure its effective implementation, the Global Refugees Forum was initiated to enable countries to lay foundations and chart a cause for collective outcomes. The maiden edition of the Forum was held one year after the adoption of the GCR in December 2019.

Advertisements

“In Nigeria, we have adopted this approach. In our efforts to advance collaboration, we worked with UNHCR and countries in the Lake Chad Basin to host a Regional Protection Dialogue, which led to the Abuja Statement of Action in 2016.

“We have over the years increased our assistance and support in response to recent influx of Cameroonian refugees. Let me also state that Nigeria has consistently remained committed to the implementation of the 1951 United Nations Convention on Refugees and its Protocol, as well as other relevant instruments. The GCR will only assist us to amplify our efforts and have a gainful traction,” she said.

Farouk further explain that the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari through my Ministry’s supervision will continue to ensure legal, policy and institutional frameworks are strengthened to ensure full implementation of the GCR.

In his remark, the commissioner of National Commission For Refugees Migrant and Internally Displace Persons, Basheer Muhammed said we have entered agreement with Cameron to return our refugee.

“Proposed project resettlement is another durable solution project for the collation aim at ensuring over 5,000 IDPs in Nigeria in the four states, the project will run Nation wide and the first set of beneficiary has been concluded in Bornu State. The pilot cases begin in Bornu, Kastina, Zamfara and Edo state. So far, the collation has so far grown the solution to 785 IDPs.'”

Also speaking; The Country Representative, UNHCR Nigeria, Ms. Chansa Kapaya said UNHCR stands ready to support and work closely with the Government and other stakeholders in implementing , following up and reporting on their pledges and commitments at the Global Refugee Forum, as well as future planning and looks to the leadership of the Government of Nigeria to implement the Global Compact on Refugees by ensuring that the needed national systems and structures are in place.

She said, “UNHCR is Looking ahead, it is essential to develop a road map that lays out concrete next steps and priorities, identifies operational entry points and defines indicators for short- and longer-term progress in areas such as health, education, water, sanitation, jobs and livelihoods, energy, infrastructure, solutions and protection capacity.

According to her, Government of Nigeria’s commitment to the protection of refugees and asylum-seekers has been renewed on many occasions and Nigeria has demonstrated exemplary reception and support towards forcibly displaced populations as evidenced by the progressive commitments it made at the Global Refugee Forum.