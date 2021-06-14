Former minister of police affairs, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo has called on the federal government to act fast as the spate of killings in the country is degenerating into a state of anarchy.

Bozimo gave the advice at the weekend in Asaba at the launch and public presentation of a book, titled “Echoes From The Creeks Of Niger Delta” dedicated to foremost Niger Delta leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, appealed to Nigerians to cooperate with security agencies in restoring sanity to the nation.

He commended the Southern governors for the resolutions reached at their meeting in Asaba, especially the ban on open grazing, and advised them to act fast in sending a bill to their various State Houses of Assembly to give legal backing to their resolution on open grazing.

He maintained that the Delta Ijaw for governor project was sacrosanct, and gave the assurance that with patience and commitment, God would do great things for the Ijaw people especially in Delta.

He said the Ijaw ethnic nationality in Delta State should be bold, firm and resolute in their quest to produce the next governor of the state.

The former minister of police affairs who was the book reviewer at the occasion described Chief E.K. Clark as a bold, honest and firm leader who was not afraid to speak truth to power, even as he acknowledged the immeasurable contributions of Chief Clark, and Major Isaac Adaka Boro, to the emancipation of the Niger Delta.

The author, of the book, “Echoes from the creeks of the Niger Delta,” Dr Ebi Waboke said the book sought to draw the attention of government to the underdevelopment of the region as well as acknowledge the contribution of Chief Clark and other heroes to the emancipation of the Niger Delta region.