The leadership of National Consultative Front (NCFront) Leaders of Conscience has lamented that the deep trust deficit between government and the governed in the country may lead to a completely failed or collapsed state.

The leaders of conscience also tasked the executive and the National Assembly to use the ongoing constitution amendment process to douse tension and cause amendments that will lead to short term peace solutions.

They further advocated that the process should provide for Referendum/Constituents’ Assembly in Sections 8 and 9 of the existing 1999 constitution to enable citizens take full ownership of the constitution and exercise their inalienable constitutional sovereignty over the country.

A communique issued after an emergency intervention meeting of the Leaders of Concience in Nigeria titled: ‘’Save Nigeria Agenda’’ yesterday in Abuja, signed by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’abba, renowned political economist, Prof Pat Utomi, and Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, said the government has manifested inability to protect citizens or prevent pervasive scale violence and emergent insurgencies.

The communique said the country is confronted with multiple internal insurrections, ethnic divisions and strife, and separationist agitations in all the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The leaders also said the inability of the Nigerian state to provide peace and stability for its people has led to widespread poverty, official corruption, insurgencies, banditry, kidnapping, assassinations, mindless killings, general insecurity as well as dangerous negative effects on the economy and development of the country.

The communique read in part: ‘’There is a deep-seated trust deficit between government and the governed and with such level of distrust, governing the country has become problematic with serious effects on the legitimacy of the State to exercise authority over the citizens and this legitimacy may shrink to the point of a completely failed or collapsed State.

‘’While government agencies and functionaries and politicians are busy working on ideal 2023 election preparations and timelines, the socio-political landscape has been fast deteriorating and the spirit of sectionalism has spread across Nigeria coupled with internal revolts and separationism have reached an advanced stage.

‘’Most people have begun to imagine that 2023 election programme may not materialise and therefore, a course correction to deal with degradation matters on the ground have become imperative and compelling to return from the brink of anarchy and civil war.’’

The leaders of conscience added that elected and appointed officials of government are now perceived as traitors who now seem to lack the needed public trust to move the country forward.

Consequently, the leaders said promoters of this Pan Nigerian Initiative, National Consultative Front have “shelved their own pro-political events to squarely face the task of rallying together the Save Nigeria Now Agenda to save Nigeria from impending civil war and to direct the country’s endowments towards erecting a truly prosperous and harmonious Nation that can deliver good governance, security, and prosperity to her citizens, while also providing exemplary leadership in Africa.”