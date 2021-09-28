Nigeria is playing host to three ministers of youth and sports from Egypt, Algeria and Ghana alongside 54 presidents of National Olympic Committees from African countries in Abuja to mark the 40th anniversary of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) being celebrated today, September 28, 2021.

The guest ministers already in town are Mustapha Ussif – Ghana, Ashraf Sobhi – Egypt, Abderezak Sebgag – Algerie and Dr. Amina Mohamed from Kenya.

Nigeria became the headquarters of the African Olympic Committee in 2019 after the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, ensured the completion of the 10-year old building and handed it over to ANOCA on behalf of Nigeria’s government.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja at a press conference heralding the 40th anniversary celebration, Nigeria Olympic Committee president Habu Gumel, said the continental body is celebrating four decades of powering Africa through sports and spreading the Olympic spirit, saying the journey which started with the formation of ANOCA in Lomé, Togo, 40 years ago, is still waxing stronger with its 54 member associations.

“ANOCA has also grown to have a home in Abuja, and the secretariat represents our commitment to support African sportsmen and women. Abuja is now the Olympic capital of Africa.

“The 40th-anniversary celebration will hold at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on September 28, 2021. It will have the presence of top dignitaries in governance and sports.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the chief host and will give the Keynote address while the Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare, will deliver his speech as the host Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

“His Excellency, Mr Mustapha Berraf, the ANOCA President and the Executive Board members, will also lead other dignitaries, which includes African ministers of sports during the celebration.

Furthermore, ANOCA will also give awards to celebrate the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games African Medalists and the ANOCA Order of merit award,” Gumel said. .