Nigerian Hunters and Forests Security Service, has promoted and decorated officers and commanders from South East, South West, South South and North Central geo-political zones of the country.

One of the newly decorated commanders is Dr Fabian Onyebuchi Iwuoha of South East among others.

Speaking during the event the commander general of Nigeria Hunters and Forests Security, Amb Dr Osatimehin Joshua, charged the newly decorated officers with the responsibility of combating and eradicating raising cases of insecurity and other forms of crime as well as obeying the code of conduct and working in tandem with other government security agencies to carry out its duties

He asked the officers to be good ambassadors of the organisation and be respectful of the rules of law and rules of Nigeria under forest security so that they can represent the core mandate of this organisation.

The commander general appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure a speedy ascent of the bill seeking the Establishment of Hunters Council, 2020. Adding it will embolden them because there are situations where they cannot display their duties very well in the fight against crime because of inadequate backing of the law but assuming the bill is signed into law they know where and where they can be fishing out those who are committing crimes.

Also speaking with LEADERSHIP, one of the newly decorated commanders of Imo State, Commander Dr Fabian Onyebuchi Iwuoha, said that they had been contributing immensely there by working with sister security agencies, like the police, the DSS, the Civil Defence to see that crime especially crime in our forest is abated.

“It is to the glory of God that we are seeing a day like this and we say may God’s name be praised forever. We all know that there is insecurity in the country but all hands must be on deck to make sure that Nigeria returns to those days where we can sleep with our two eyes closed.

“Like our slogan said, “Hunters identify” so we will identify the criminals and we will make sure that calm is restored to our dear nation,” Iwuoha said.