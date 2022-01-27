The federal government and the Republic of India have mapped out ways through which they can strengthen the existing bilateral relations between both countries to enhance development in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and renewable energy.

This was the crux of a renewed commitment by both countries to attract investment opportunities during the commemoration of the 73rd Republic Day of India hosted by the Indian High Commission in Abuja yesterday.

Speaking on the cordial ties between both countries, and the need to increase investment in the ICT sector, acting executive secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) Mr Emeka Offor, said that the NIPC is leveraging on the strategic partnership between Nigeria and India to diversify the economy, create more jobs and wealth.

He said that taking cognizance of Nigeria’s quest to diversify the economy and reduce total reliance on oil, NIPC is consulting with India on developing the ICT sector.

“Following the pandemic, ICT was one of the sectors that did very well and we regard them as winners because a lot of things can be done using technology.

“So that is why we see a lot of traction in areas like ICT, e-commerce, health- tech, amongst others.

“We are leveraging on the relationship we have with India to attract as much tractions to Nigeria’s ICT space from India,” he said.

Mr Velagaleti Surendra, India’s Acting High Commissioner to Nigeria said that Nigeria remains India’s most strategic partner in Africa and India is ready to support Nigeria in growing its economy.

Surendra added that apart from the ICT India is also working on diversifying its investments in renewable energy exploring new areas to diversify its investments in Nigeria.

He said. “One potential area we see is in renewable energy because there is a lot of interest in Nigeria in solar energy, setting up of solar plants and even in the agricultural sector.

“We see that renewable energy is a major growth opportunity for both countries and of course in areas of health, setting up of hospitals, in education, setting up for institutes of educations, learning centers.

“So the opportunities are endless and we hope to see much collaboration between both countries.

“Nigeria is the largest trading partner of India in the African Region, Nigeria is one of the most important energy partners for us, and Indian investments are strong in Nigeria.

“We have more than 135 companies in various sectors, Pharmaceuticals, power, vehicles and lots more.

“We see that there are potentials for more collaboration between the two countries because Indian industries are here to be part of your growth story.”