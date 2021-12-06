Nigeria’s leading media organisations, Nigeria Info and Wazobia Max, under the umbrella body of AIM Group, have recently secured the broadcast rights to air the French Ligue 1 games through its partnership with the official licensed owners in Nigeria, Media Business Solutions (MBS).

This partnership seeks to provide Nigerians with an unbeatable sport-broadcasting experience starting from the 2021/2022 sporting season.

The competition, which features international football stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, and Terem Moffi, would be broadcast freely on Wazobia FM and Arewa Radio both in Pidgin English and selected local languages, including Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba, so as to capture the diverse sporting interests of Nigerians.

Speaking on the development, Serge Noujaim, the Chief Executive Officer for Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info, and Arewa Radio, noted that the partnership will provide Nigerians across the country with a bespoke sporting experience via quality live broadcasts.

“Off the back of our Group’s exclusive acquisition of the recent UEFA Euro 2020 and the La Liga broadcast partnership with MBS Sports, we are confident that this new partnership with MBS Sports, which gives us the opportunity to cover the French Ligue 1 Uber Eats games, will cement the place of Nigeria Info, Wazobia FM, Arewa Radio, and Wazobia Max as the home of the biggest international football offering across the Nigerian media landscape,” he said.

Harping on the statement of the CEO, Femi Obong-Daniels, General Manager, Corporate Affairs for the radio group, noted that the core mandate of the stations is to provide quality broadcast services while also setting the pace in the Nigerian media ecosystem.

“As a media group, our collective objective remains the same which is to keep blazing the trail and to also set the pace for others to follow. Our desire is to keep serving our audience with the best sporting experience through our partnership with the African-multimedia giant, MBS Sport. As such, we believe this is the beginning of quality live coverage for our sport-loving audience nationwide,” he said.

Commenting on the success of the partnership with the media group, Richard Dimosi Diasolwa, the CEO, MBS Group, stated, “We are once again delighted to be a partner with Nigeria Info and its sister stations on this nationwide sport coverage. We are rest assured the media group has what it takes to provide Nigerians with quality live coverage of the global football competition.”

Every moment of the Ligue 1 Uber Eats games would be broadcast live on Wazobia TV, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info FM and Arewa Radio FM nationwide.