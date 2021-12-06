The federal government said it is making deliberate efforts to reposition and build a more robust and resilient economy that is less dependent on the oil sector by creating the enabling environment through partnership with private sector and the global community to enable the country’s creative industry attain its full potential and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP)

Minister of state, Trade, Industry and Investment, Amb. Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, made this commitment yesterday in Abuja while declaring open the first edition of Enjoy Nigeria Expo (ENEX) 2021 with the theme: “A Future Assured Through Creativity.”

The minister, who observed that the Nigerian creative industry was the fastest growing in the world and had seen a period of rapid growth spurred by emerging digital trends of technology which support content creation, digital learning and creativity, described Nollywood as a monumental success in the country’s creative industry space, adding that said as a result of the industry’s financial potential and job creation capacity, it became a focus for interventions, investments, and partnerships.

“As the exploits of Nollywood, the Nigerian film industry has shown us, when Nigerians decide to pay attention to any particular sector, we excel in it beyond our dreams. For example, the Nigerian fashion industry, which is now a pacesetter on the African continent.

“A few days ago, we had the highly successful Arise Fashion Show 2021, as part of Dubai Expo’s Nigeria National Day events, which took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The show captivated the audience with the dynamic creativity and innovative styles of Nigerian fashion icons and pace setters,” she said.

Katagum therefore said ENEX 2021 is tailored to draw the attention of stakeholders in the nation’s creative, cultural, entertainment and tourism sectors, with emphasis on women and youth, and the potentials of the sectors they operate in, adding that it is expected to assist them to build capacity in their respective businesses, as well as show them the various ways that they can turn their simple arts and skills into high revenue earners.

“This forum is also expected to draw the attention of the world to the fact that Nigeria has a lot of untapped potentials where investments can be made with high returns.

“Furthermore, this event provides an opportunity to appreciate those who have in the past, persevered in the promotion of these sectors, without much encouragement. Some of these pacesetters will be recognised and appreciated during the entertainment events that will take place as the event proceeds,” she said.

The minister said at the end of the one-week event, a platform would be launched to provide master classes in business development for interested stakeholders.