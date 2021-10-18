With less than ten days to the commencement of the 3rd edition of the Nigeria-Italy investment/ economic summit scheduled to hold at the Abuja International Trade and Convention Centre, organisers say the event will provide the much needed platform for small and medium scale enterprises to expand their share of the export market.

According to Nkiruka Okoronkwo of Dauno Global Concept Limited, organisers of the summit, “The event which will run from October 26-28, will enlighten owners of small and medium scale businesses on the rules and regulations of product exportation to Europe such as certification, standards and licencing procedures.”

Okoronkwo who spoke to LEADERSHIP at the weekend in Abuja, said one of the challenges Nigerian business owners have been facing is the lack of understanding of how the European system works.

“The Abuja summit, which is the 3rd, after the first and second outings in Italy in June, and Lagos in December 2019, respectively, will feature international partnerships/ collaborations in agricultural sector; entrepreneurship training and exchange skill programmes; opportunities for small and medium scale enterprises to be enlightened on exportable products for off takers; exhibitions and networking opportunities,” Okoronkwo said.

She maintained that the summit has also served as a tool for laundering the image of Nigeria in Italy and other European countries, adding “With better packaged made-in-Nigeria products now showcased in Italy through our effort, we have been able to clean up the image of Nigeria as a good market for exportable goods that meet international standards.”

She commended the support of the federal ministry of industry, trade and investment and some agencies in the ministry for believing in her organisation.

Commenting on the summit theme: ‘Showcasing Nigeria’s Agricultural Produce and Products to the Global Market, Okoronkwo said the country enjoys a great deal of comparative advantage in the sector, in view of its huge value chain, and women entrepreneurs to take advantage of the summit offerings.