Nigeria’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has entered into a bilateral sports agreement with Italy’s Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture to create opportunities for youth through sports.

The president of Italy-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Mr Silvano Bellinato and the Vice President Olajide Ogodan sealed the deal during a meeting with the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Minister described the deal as timely and important to the mandate of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. “Your visit is timely and very important to the mandate of the Ministry knowing fully well Italy just won the Euro 2020 days ago. I watched the match and saw great football artistry displayed at the expense of the Home Team England. We will ensure that we take this relationship to the next level. Italy is renowned for football, basketball and other sports. It is part of the clear mandate of the Ministry to engage our youth through sports,” Dare said.

The Bilateral relationship will focus on establishment and support of existing Academies, Italy- Nigeria football tournaments, exchange of players, training of coaches, referees, kits and equipment franchise.

According to the president of the Italy-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Mr Silvano Bellinato, “Nigeria is a sports nation and we deem it fit to partner with the most populous Black Nation in the world. Just within one week, Nigeria defeated USA; the world no 1 in Basketball and Argentina; World no. 2”.

The MOU will be prepared to guide both countries with details and focus of responsibility clearly stated.