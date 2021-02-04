By Bukola Idowu |

In a move that is expected to further deepen the Nigerian online marketplace, Facebook yesterday announced the launch of the marketplace on its social media platform where individuals can discover, buy and sell items.

The launch adds Nigeria to the list of countries such as South Africa, Kenya and Ethiopia where people can simply

tap on the Marketplace icon to browse and search for items, sort based on distance or category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook’s head of public policy for Anglophone, West Africa, Adaora Ikenze, commenting on the launch explained that, “the launch of Marketplace in Nigeria further highlights our ongoing efforts in helping to

boost buying and selling in Nigeria and connecting communities.

“This comes at a crucial time as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact people and businesses. With many people buying and selling on Facebook, this will provide people with a convenient

destination where they can discover new products, shop for things they want or find buyers for the things they are ready to part with.”

She stated that businesses or individual sellers can list an item on Marketplace which creates a public listing that can be seen by anyone on Facebook. This includes people on Marketplace, News Feed, Facebook search,

Facebook Groups or search engines.

“Sellers can simply take a photo of an item, enter a product name, description and price, confirm their location, select a category, and post,” she said.

However, to ensure standards, she said, Facebook has a commerce policy which states that items, products or services sold on Facebook must comply with its Community Standards, as well as the Commerce

Policies.