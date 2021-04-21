BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The National Council for Arts and Culture and the Korean Cultural Centre of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cultural ties between the two counties.

Speaking on Tuesday during the signing of the MoU in Abuja, director general of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, stated that the signing of the MoU marked the beginning of greater things to come between Nigeria and the People’s Republic of Korea.

He said that the MoU will enable each party to the MoU to among other things establish and encourage an enduring partnership relationship for the development of all facets of the creative, mutual, cultural industries, adding that the MoU will ensure the countries continuous cooperation in the fields of culture and arts through promoting cultural exchanges.

“The MoU will also take care of modalities for cooperation between the Embassy of Korea and the National Council for Arts and Culture which will among other things facilitate the exchange of participation of artists and arts administrators in organising conferences. ,seminars and workshops in both countries.

“With the signing of this MoU, special opportunities will be provided for artists that are deemed relevant to present their works through cultural exchange programs in both countries,” he noted.

Responding, the director, Korean Cultural Centre, Mr. Lee Jin Su, acknowledged the need for the signing of the MoU, saying there was no better time to sign the MoU than now.

He added that with the cooperation of other members of the Korean Cultural Centre, he will do his best to sustain and improve the relationship between the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the National Council for Arts and Culture.