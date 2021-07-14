Nigeria has recorded 43 per cent growth according to a new report on the booming African mobile app market, propelled by a growing fintech space, a rise in ‘super apps’ and the COVID-19 pandemic amongst other factors.

The report was compiled by AppsFlyer, the global marketing measurement leader and Google. The report analysed over 6,000 apps and two billion installs across South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya, between Q1, 2020 and Q1, 2021.

It found that the African mobile app market showed strong growth, with overall installs increasing by 41 per cent. Nigeria showed the highest growth, with a 43 per cent uplift, followed by 37 per cent in South Africa and 29 per cent in Kenya.

Showing perhaps the biggest trend, in-app purchasing revenue numbers soared between July and September, with a 136 per cent increase compared to the previous three months. This accounted for a third of the year’s total revenue, highlighting just how much African consumers were spending within apps, from retail purchases to gaming upgrades.

South Africa’s in-app purchasing revenue surged by a massive 213 per cent, with Nigeria and Kenya also showing significant increases of 141 per cent and 74 per cent in the same time frame. With people spending more time at home, the report found overall app installs increased by 20 per cent in Q2, 2020 compared to the previous quarter.

On a country level, South Africans were quick to take to their mobiles as the first lockdown hit, with installs of mobile apps increasing by 17 per cent. The situation was more muted in Nigeria and Kenya, with increases of two per cent and nine per cent respectively.

According to other key findings, South Africa and Nigeria saw year-on-year growth in finance app installs by 116 per cent and 60 per cent respectively, as the need to reduce social contact has led to even more users adopting digital solutions for their financial needs.

Android’s larger market share within Sub-Saharan Africa has seen advertisers spend more budget on the platform. Non-organic installs increased by 54 per cent, compared to 19 per cent for iOS. The cost per install (CPI) on iOS also increased by 21 per cent between Q2 and Q3 2020, which meant iOS app developers were getting fewer installs for the same budget.

year and into 2021, there was no uplift in non-organic installs on iOS compared to 40 per cent on Android.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the report, regional vice president, EMEA and Strategic Projects, AppsFlyer, Daniel Junowicz, said: “The mobile app space in Africa is thriving, despite the turmoil of last year. Installs are growing and consumers are spending more money than ever before, highlighting just how important mobile can be for businesses when it comes to driving revenue.

The apps lead for Africa at Google, Rama Afullo, added: “While it’s clear that mobile adoption is increasing, there’s still room for growth when it comes to app marketing, with many marketers in the nascent stage of their app maturity journey.