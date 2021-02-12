By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja |

The convener, Patriotic Action Nigeria (PAN), Major General John Gbor (rtd), has said Nigeria will remain undeveloped, ungovernable, and poor until the citizens give up ethnicity, the geo-political divides of North and South, and pledge their loyalty to the country before it can make appreciable progress.

Gbor also called for a level playing ground in the country that guarantees inclusiveness and fairness to every Nigerian to advocate his or her dream and aspiration in pursuit of fulfillment and happiness, devoid of oppression and suppression.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday in Abuja, Gbor said people are locked down in their ethnicity and geo-political divides.

He said the supposedly Nigerian citizens speak openly in defence of their ethnic group and the geopolitical divides of North, East and West.

On the rationale for the establishment of PAN, he said after sixty years of independence Nigeria is yet to meet the national expectations and aspirations of its teeming citizens.

He stated that Nigerians are increasingly more divided than ever before.

He said, “Our present and past leaders from Sir Alhaji Tafawa Balewa in 1960 to the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, our leaders have done well to keep this country together as one indivisible nation.

“You must all commended for this singular achievement. PAN appreciates your contributions to Nigeria’s survival and national development. However, PAN needs your support to work towards getting Nigerians to surrender their minds and hearts for the unity, survival and prosperity of the nation.

“No one can come from the outside to fix Nigeria to make it a better nation for us. As members of the political class, you are vital stakeholders.”

He said Nigeria is richly endowed with inexhaustible natural resources that can provide sufficient foods and wealth to our citizens, but many citizens in both urban and rural areas are living under the condition of extreme poverty.