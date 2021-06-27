A Professor of Environmental Sciences, Hilary Inyang, has disclosed that Nigeria loses 1.5m green land to desertification forcing cattle rearers to migrate down South.

Prof Inyang disclosed this in a lecture titled ‘Climate Change and it’s Impacts On Security and Livelihood” in Abuja during a town hall meeting with traditional rulers and other stakeholders organised by Living Earth Media.

He said climate change will change the fortunes of Nigeria in many ways if its prospective impacts are not properly managed.

He said; “Sustainable development has four principle pillars namely economic development, population management, environmental sustainability and equity . “Climate Change cuts across all of those. We are all aware that climate change will certainly change the fortunes of Nigeria in many ways if all of the prospective impacts are not managed properly.

“In many parts of the country already, impacts of climate change are being felt in the area of desertification of some states like Yobe,Borno and other northern states.

The Sahel region of Nigeria is moving south at the rate of 1.5km speed per year. That is an emergency, something must be done about it fast because it has security implications on Nigeria.

In some parts of the North due to desertification, there are no vegetation that used to to be there and so cattle rearers have to move down South to lands already occupied by farmers so there is bound to be conflicts. Nigerians think this is unique to Nigeria but it is not. I would say the entire belt from Senegal to South Sudan.”

He said though Nigeria has climate change management programme there is need to augment that with technical capacity to address the problem.

“Sand dunes are migrating in Yobe and other parts of Northern Nigeria that can be arrested by proper designs of sand traps, reforestation system.” he said.

The Minister of State for Environment Chief Sharon Ikeazor who was represented by Lawrence Adigbe said Nigeria is vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

She said climate change is particularly problematic for climate dependent activities such as agriculture.

“Climate change is already forcing shifts in climatic boundaries and altering climatic patterns in many areas. Regions well known for highly productive agriculture will become much less productive.” she said

The minister said climate change threatens human, social, natural, physical and economic assets of sustainable development with enormous future predictions.