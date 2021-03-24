By Ejike Ejike |

The executive director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) Auwal Rafsanjani, said Nigeria is losing around $18 billion abroad yearly to tax evasion, money laundering and stashing of illegal proceeds outside the country.

Rafsanjani who made the call at a news conference in Abuja yesterday said that international financial intelligence co-opted from the Ministry of Finance, showed that around $18 billion was lost abroad yearly to tax evasion, laundering of money and other stashing of illegal proceeds out of Nigeria.

He said that unfortunately, the amount put the country at the forefront in Africa as the worst illicit financial flow offenders.

He said elaborated international fraud schemes involving reputable lawyers and other middlemen were used to rob Nigerian citizens of billions of dollars that should be used to fight abject poverty, insecurity and abysmal service delivery.

A case in point, according to him was the ongoing corruption in investor state arbitration between Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) versus Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Rafsanjani said that Nigeria was currently battling the arbitration proceeding conducted within the United Kingdom jurisdiction.

He said that if lost, Nigeria tax payers would lose $6.6 billion plus seven per cent per annum against it for damages in favour of P&ID.

CISLAC also called on the federal government to pass a legal framework around the management and utilisation of recovered assets.

Rafsanjani said that the delay in passing the legislation which the Nigerian government committed to in 2016 greatly undermined asset

recovery and management process in Nigeria .