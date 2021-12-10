Nigeria has for the fifth time lost its bid to return to the Category ‘C’ of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in an election held on Friday in the United Kingdom.

LEADERSHIP reports that Nigeria had lost consecutively in 2009, 2011, and 2017. In 2019, the nation went all out, but lost again.

The preparation for 2021 IMO Council election had been on since the beginning of this year with many strategies and campaign mechanism targeted at clinching that seat, but unfortunately Nigeria lost the election again for the fifth consecutive time.

This development, would again deny Nigeria the pivotal role of contributing in taking key decisions in the global maritime space.

Category C comprises countries, which have special interest in maritime transportation or navigation, and whose election to the IMO council will ensure the representation of all major geographic areas of the world.

The last time the country got elected into the council was in 2009, during the administration of Dr. Ade Dosunmu after its initial election in year 2000.

Now that Nigeria has failed in its latest bid, the new members of Category ‘C’ are: Bahamas, Belgium, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey and Vanuatu.

Joining Nigeria as losers are South Africa, Kuwait and Peru while the new entrants are Vanatu, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Winners in Category ‘A’ are: China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Norway, Panama, the Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Winners in Category ‘B’ are: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates.