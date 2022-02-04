The oil sector is likely to witness further contraction as escalating theft and underinvestment have become a clog in the wheel of progress of the industry.

Experts lament the oil theft phenomenon that has assumed huge and dangerous proportion, is a major disincentive to investment in the oil and gas sector.

In 2021, the country reportedly lost about $3.5 billion revenue to crude oil theft in representing about 10 per cent of the country’s foreign reserves.

Reports also indicated that Nigeria lost almost 200 million barrels of crude in the first 11 months of the year, mainly due to oil theft.

The chief executive officer(CEO) of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise(CPPE), Muda Yusuf, said the fragile operating environment has forced many oil companies to divest their producing assets and left the country while some others have opted for offshore explorations.

Yusuf said the oil sector had consistently contributed less than 10 per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product(GDP), adding that, ‘as at the third quarter of last year, 2021, the sector was one of the few that contracted.’

Yusuf, a former director general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), in a conversation with the LEADERSHIP, observed that, all of these have implications for the capacity of the sector to contribute to the funding of the 2022 budget and strengthening of the country’s balance of payment position.

According to him, the capacity of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) to fund the foreign exchange market has been impaired as well leading to further depreciation of the currency.

Available data indicates that Nigeria lost 42.25 million barrels in 2019 and 53.28 million barrels in the year prior, owing to oil theft.

Industry operators are of the view that oil theft in Nigeria is aided mostly by obsolete infrastructure, such as oil pipelines, making it easy for third party infractions.

In addition, general underinvestment across the sector and poor security of the country’s waterways shows nothing much is being done to tackle the crime while, in some cases, security agencies even collude with cartels for the pay-out.

Yusuf, expressed reservations over ability of the country meeting its OPEC quota of 1.68 million barrels a day, bpd of crude for January 2022.

Over the last few months, Nigeria has been producing closer to 1.25 million bpd, an indication of difficulties ahead in meeting this target.

On his part, the president of Petrol­eum Products Retail Outlets Owners Assoc­iation of Nigeria (P­ETROAN), Dr Prince Billy Harry, stated that, the high prevalence of oil theft is driving international and some local investors away as oil majors are taking their money to more favourable climes with better monitoring and surveillance practices, adding that, petroleum products theft in the downstream petroleum sector is equally discoursing investors.

Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Total have all already moved their operations to other regions, despite Nigeria being Africa’s biggest producer.

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), published a report in 2019 that suggested that Nigeria had lost around 138,000 bpd of crude to theft over the previous decade, at a value of around $40.06 billion.

In September 2021, the federal government inaugurated a committee on the recovery of crude oil and illegally refined petroleum products.

The group comprised the Department of Petroleum Resources, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, the Nigerian Army and Navy, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

These efforts are yet to produce results as the country recorded huge losses throughout the rest of the year.

In his own reaction, the managing director/CEO, Strict Guard Security Company, Dr. Chinye Bone, said, one of the ways the situation can be arrested is for government to review holistically, the security architecture of the country by adopting environment security other than individual security where prominent persons have retinue of security personnel.

Bone stressed that physical security is not the way out as oil pipelines stretch several kilometers across inaccessible creeks.

Investment in technology he said, would go a long way to augment security provided by the Navy, Army and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps(NSCDC).

Moreover, he said, Naval presence can be deployed along territorial waters to monitor shipment of stolen crude while the Army presence is strengthened along the territorial landscape.

On the other hand, adoption of non kinetic approach, he stressed, would support all those efforts, noting that, third party interferences can be significantly minimised when basic infrastructure and amenities are provided for host communities.

Bone further observed that there has been an unwillingness to fund technologies that could monitor oil and gas pipelines across the country to recognize sabotage or human interference and prevent theft.

Both Yusuf and Bone agreed that, to correct the situation, government needs to strengthen security in the oil producing areas and there should be effective protection of oil installations.

They called for employment creation to reduce the temptation of the youths to continue to perpetuate criminality out of frustration.

Yusuf, on his part, said the whole essence of the Petroleum Industry Act(PIA) was to attract more investment into the oil and gas sector, but if the oil theft and other acts of criminality persists it would be difficult for the PIA to achieve the objectives.

Some of these challenges, they pointed out, still becloud ability of Nigeria to meet its crude oil production quota despite assurances of the PIA.

The Petroleum Industry Act, enacted last year largely, settles key grey areas that have dragged oil majors investment decision, however, insecurity among others, they believe, still threaten its oil industry development.

In 2021, the country suffered several disruptions on major grades in the due to theft related pipeline sabotage, unplanned maintenance and technical issues.

Many oil majors are also already starting to divest legacy oil and gas assets in Africa as they target net-zero carbon emissions while hanging onto their most efficient and often largest oil projects.

Nigeria could be the worst hit as Shell, Chevron, and ExxonMobil are close to selling their onshore assets in the West African country.

On addressing oil theft and insecurity that is negatively affecting the industry, the Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) disclosed that information gathering has remained the vital instrument it used for tackling insecurity across the country, saying, fight against insurgency and insecurity call for conserted efforts of both the government and security agencies and the public.

The commander, NSCDC, Lagos State Command,, Commandant Eweka Douglas Okoro, while reacting to the issue of oil theft promised zero tolerance and renews efforts against oil theft and pipeline vandalism in Lagos state.

He said the personnel have always taken advantage of their closeness to members of the public in gathering credible Intelligence that would help tackle the various challenges of insecurity affecting the country.