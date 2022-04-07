The Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas, (NLNG) Ship Management Limited, has urged the federal government to declare Nigeria a maritime nation.

NSML, the shipping arm of the NLNG, also disclosed that Nigeria is losing qualified seafarers to foreign countries due to the nation’s tax laws.

Speaking at a one-day training of members of the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN), tagged, “NLNG Vessels: Movement and Challenges,” the Fleet Manager, NSML, Hambali Yusuf, disclosed that it is only Nigerian Seafarers that pay tax all over the world.

Yusuf, however, said countries such as Indian exempt their seafarers from paying taxes after staying over 7 months out of the country said, in Nigeria seafarers taxes are deducted in dollars but, are paid in Naira in retirement.

“In India, if you are not in the country for 7 months, you won’t pay any tax. But in Nigeria if you are not around for a whole year you are still going to pay tax and you know the tax are graded depending on your grade level.”

“If you are a seafarer and you see where you can go and be paid fully without deductions such as tax and pension, you will like to go there.

advocacy to let the government know what is obtainable elsewhere.”

Yusuf, further stated that if federal government declare Nigeria a maritime nation, it will drive more investment into the sector.

He further called for waivers for investors in the sector in other to grow capacity and buoy the nation”s shipping sector.

In his keynote address, the managing director, NSML, Abdulkadir Ahmed, said the company is vigorously implementing the Seafarers Continuous Development Program (SCDP), in conjunction with NIMASA, to ensure development and continuous supply of certified, competent, and qualified Nigerian seafarers.

According to him, over 107 Nigerians have successfully completed their training under the Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCoE).

He said, “the company has future-proof business through the continuous training, upskilling and development of its employees to enhance their capacity and ensure they are not only up to date, but also ensure they, and the company, are ready and able to adopt and adapt to the changing technological landscape.”

“For us in NSML, we are not only a service provider but equally a critical enabler of the NLNG- value chain, as we provide top-notch quality, efficient and effective maritime services to our customers in realisation of their corporate objectives and targets.”