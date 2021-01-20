The Controller-General, Federal Fire Service, (FFS), Dr. Liman Alhaji Ibrahim has revealed that Nigeria lost over N32bn worth of goods to fire disasters in 2020 alone.

The Fire Service boss who made the disclosure at a press conference yesterday in Abuja said, the service under his watch saved the nation a whooping N1.351trillion and 1,453 lives while responding to 3,555 emergency calls across the country within the period.

Ibrahim said, nationally, direct and indirect reported and unreported losses to the economy have been put conservatively at about N32billion in 2020.

Reeling out his achievements within the period under review, the FFS boss said, he established six additional training schools, bringing the total of FFS training schools in the country to eight.

He listed the newly established ones to include; Maiduguri, Kankia, Ilorin, Umuahia, Ilesha and Calabar training schools respectively.

Ibrahim said, “we also established six functional zonal commands in Yola, Sokoto, Minna, Owerri, Asaba, and Oshogbo. We commissioned and deployed 36 state-of the-art fire fighting trucks across the six geo-political zones to compliment the state fire service operation and reduce response time to fire and other related emergencies.”

While promising that the service would do its best to ensure that Nigeria remains safe, Dr Liman Ibrahim disclosed that plans to purchase 89 new firefighting trucks, which include 44 water tenders, 15 ambulances, 15 water tankers and 15 rapid intervention vehicles had been concluded.

He also announced that plans by the service to establish offices in all the senatorial districts across the country, train good instructors for efficient and effective takeover of the training schools and building capacity locally and internationally were in top gear.

Condemning what he termed as incessant attacks on firefighters, Liman said the agency will partner with the Police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC), to provide adequate security for his officers who in spite of their sacrifices, including losing lives and limbs have been declared enemies.