Public assets worth N3trillion were lost to 2,835 fire incidents nationwide in 2021.

This is aside the loss of other valuable resources that could not be quantified in monetary terms and those that were not reported to the Federal Fire Service (FFS), LEADERSHIP gathered.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday, said the Federal Fire Service also saved properties worth N18.9 trillion while saving 587 lives and rescuing 260 persons from raging fire in 2021.

Aregbesola made the disclosures at the decoration of newly promoted deputy Controllers-general (DCGs) of the Service in Abuja.

LEADERSHIP reports that Nigeria’s economy bleeds financially from damaging impact of fire incidents, especially market fires, which has, over the years, brought immense hardship on Nigerians, leaving an already struggling economy on its knees.

LEADEESHIP investigations show that hardly a month passes by without reported case(s) of fire incident, especially in public places such as markets, a situation, experts say portends huge financial damage to the economy by worsening the nation’s poverty indices.

The minister explained that, “Last year, the FFS responded to 2,845 SoS distress-calls in which 136 lives and property worth N3 trillion were lost. But the FSS was able to save 587 lives, rescue 260 persons and save property worth N18.9 trillion.

“In sum, the stock of the FFS has grown in leaps and bounds as the agency has contributed significantly to national security – in the protection of lives and property.”

Aregbesola noted that between 2015 and now, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government committed more resources into the Service than since its creation in 1901.

He said, “The attention and resources devoted by the Buhari administration since 2015 is more than whatever has been put into it since its establishment in 1901. Between 2015 and 2020, the federal government provided 106 modern firefighting trucks to the FFS

“Last year, the Federal Executive Council also approved (and have since been procured and deployed) N10.4 billion infrastructure upgrade comprising of 44 firefighting engines, 15 water tankers, 15 rapid intervention fire engines (not conventional ones) that can go into the nooks and crannies to respond to distress-calls and 20 basic life support ambulances.

“Also, 17 firefighting officers were sent to Belarus for advanced trainer-training course. These officers are the master trainers that will be training other officers on modern firefighting, disaster and emergency management.”

He commended the immediate-past Controller General of the Service, Alhaji Liman Ibrahim, for his visionary leadership and invaluable contribution to the Service, saying he will miss working with him.

“I must not fail to commend and thank the erstwhile CG, Ibrahim Liman, for his innovation, industry and perspicacity. He is the human instrument of the revolutionary changes at the FSS. His capacity to grasp issues and policies and make them actionable is legendary.

“I will miss working with him. I thank him for his invaluable services to the nation through the FFS,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Minister condemned the rising incidents of attack on firefighters by criminals, hoodlums and touts while they attend to fire emergencies, stating that the Service has now developed capacity to effectively contain and deter them.

“One sad reoccurring phenomenon is touts and miscreants attacking firemen and their equipment whenever they respond to fire emergencies. This is deplorable and totally condemned. For this purpose, we have worked out modalities on armed escorts accompanying firemen on assignment, for the protection of their lives and the equipment,” the Minister stated.

Speaking at the event, the secretary to the Civil Defence, Correctional Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Hajia Rufai Ahmed, urged the elvated officers to live up to the billing of their new ranks.