Ahead of June 12 Democracy Day celebration, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship aspirant in Plateau State, Elder Pam Dung Gyang, has advised the present leaders in the country to listen to the yearnings and aspirations of the people they govern to enable them take informed decision for the betterment of the society and the country at large.

Gyang who gave the advice while speaking in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Jos yesterday said Nigeria has come a long way and is making steady progress despite the recurring challenges.

He said, “It is unfortunate that we are moving into self-destruction. Instead of supporting the government that is in power to succeed, we are busy undermining the government.”

Gyang argued that 23 years of uninterrupted democracy is a big achievement because there are certain areas that the country has done very well, while there are other aspects that “we need to double our effort.”

He said those who have been elected president and have governed this country before has done their best as nobody will like to be elected as president to destroy the country.

Speaking on the level of insecurity in the country, Elder Gyang noted that the leadership of the country has capitalized on certain level of ignorance of the populace for too long and now the people are becoming educated and conscious of what is happening around them.

“But in our greediness and quest for power, resort to looking for short cut to get thing done. Everybody is desperate for power and these are the things that are causing the confusion that we have found ourselves today,” Gyang said.