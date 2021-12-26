An expert in Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Everight Okpara, has warned that Nigeria may lose more prominent people to wrong and inaccurate diagnosis in 2022 unless drastic measures are put in place.

Okpara who is the founder of Everight Diagnostic And Laboratory Services Limited, Owerri, identified wrong and inaccurate diagnosis as major causes of avoidable deaths of some notable personalities in the country.

He said; “It’s unfortunate that many Nigerians who could afford medical expenses; still exited when they could still have delivered so much to the father land due to this ugly trend”.

Okpara stated this while addressing newsmen in Dimagu Autonomous Community, Ideato-South council area of Imo State, where he gave a truck load of rice to over 500 women.

He said the unbelievable level of capital flight in medical tourism following lack of trust in the medical industry was another cause for concern.

He said being exposed to special areas of epidemiology and biostatistics in John Hopkins University, Maryland, United States with other experiences in management and administration in medicare delivery, he could wear the regalia of the philosophy of sacredness of life and no life is worth losing.

He regretted how his grandmother died as a result of wrong diagnosis.

He said; “Growing up as a little boy, I had a very devastating experience witnessing how my loving grandmother died in anguish and pains. As little as I was, all I could remember was that the pastor attributed my granny’s ill health to evil projection and evil arrow. That harrowing experience opened my eyes to listen and became very conscious of the happenings around me.

“It was later I found out that my grandmother’s death was caused by a kidney related problem (renal failure). So, losing my grandmother as a result of poor and wrong diagnosis spurred me into going into investigative medicine to bridge this gap and to help save others from avoidable pains and deaths.”

Okpara said Everight Health Care Foundation is an offshoot of Everight Diagnostics that would soon incorporate scholarship grants for intelligent pupils and students from less privileged homes.

Speaking on behalf of the women, Mrs Ijendu Okpara, the Woman Leader commended the organisation for the gesture and prayed for God’s blessings.

Also, the traditional ruler of the community, Eze Godwin Osuala, expressed gratitude to the foundation and called on other well meaning sons of the community to tow the same path.

In his comment, Ugochukwu Okparaji, a businessman, thanked Okpara for the initiative and called on government to create the enabling environment for investments to flourish.

