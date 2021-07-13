A logistics expert, Mubarak Mahmoud, has said Nigerians will not benefit maximally from Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) and the newly signed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) because of the massive human capacity gap in the logistics administration sector.

Mahmoud, a marine officer/ Offshore oil and gas expert at Bourbon Interoil, lamented that Nigeria does not have skilled persons in logistics field to fill strategic logistics positions offered by AfCFTA and PIB.

The expert who authored a book titled “Logistics of Exploration and Industrial Productions” said citizens of other African countries would occupy strategic specialised positions because Nigeria does not have the requisite human resource persons to fill such positions.

He said such scenario would further compound the lack of employment, insecurity and other challenges in Nigeria.

Mahmoud added that Nigerian universities need to quickly begin to train and generate professionals in logistics and other specialists who will fit in that opportunity presented by the AfCFTA and the PIB.

