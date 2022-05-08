A former director-general of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Prof Tonnie Iredia, has said self-regulation by the media in Nigeria would help eliminate government regulation and make the media more accountable to the public.

He also called for special constitutional backing to help protect the activities of journalists while carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.

Prof Iredia stated this in Abuja at the commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day with the theme: “Journalism Under Digital Siege”.

Iredia who presented a paper on “What Journalists and Media in Nigeria Need to Do to Keep Safe, Retain Credibility and be Sustainable”, said, no one can regulate a platform more than the people who own it.

He said credibility can best be attained by a profession which develops its members to embrace best practices and global realities in their operations.

According to him, the public expects the media to use its power to set the national agenda, monitor society and serve as gatekeepers.

He said: “Professional excellence is premised on strict adherence to the ethical values of a profession.

“The public naturally accords ample respect to operatives who are known for adding value to society.”

Speaking on the use of social media, Iredia called on journalists not to use the platform the way other citizens do.

He said there should be a difference between certified, trained journalists and citizens in terms of using social media.

In his remarks, the president, International Press Institute (IPI), Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, urged journalists to reflect on the numerous challenges confronting the practice.

He noted that the IPI and its members are totally committed to credible and independent journalism, media freedom, and the free flow of news and information.

Also, the police force public relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, called on journalists to clarify security issues before publishing stories to avoid crises.