BY CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

A new engagement between Nigeria and the Italian Trade Agency, ITA, a governmental agency, is creating more export opportunities for Nigeria’s agriculture products to Europe ITA, which supports business development, partnerships and collaborations between Italian companies and their local counterparts, has launched the first E-Lab Innova in Nigeria.

The E-Lab Innova is also conducting training as part of its commitment to boost trade relationships with Nigeria. It is an educational training programme for the agro-food sector in Nigeria which is being implemented in collaboration with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) alongside other Italian partners, such as MACFRUT, a leading exhibition for the agribusiness industry.

LEADERSHIP reports that with the production of almost 523,000 metric tonnes annually, Nigeria is among the world largest producers of ginger. The country has 14 per cent share in total global production and is projected to keep growing at six per cent per annum and around 90 per cent of our production is exported.

Our ginger especially stands out because of its pungency and high level of oleoresin oil, the active ingredient most people look for in ginger.

Exports of Nigerian ginger has also grown from 5.6 per cent per year from 2014, reaching over $42.5 million in exported value.

Main export destinations are diverse and include African, Middle-Eastern and European market. Speaking on the initiative the Italian Trade Agency director for West Africa, Dr. Alessandro Gerbino said, “Nigeria remains a strategic point for engagement between the agency and other countries across West Africa.

The E-Lab Innova holds prospects for Nigerian companies to be imparted on the knowledge and technicalities of their counterparts abroad whilst also paving the way for collaborations between Italian and Nigerian agribusinesses.”