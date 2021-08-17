The minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said that the Federal Government is working hard for Nigeria and by extension Nigerians, to be actively involved in block-chain technology and Innovation development.

The minister stated this when the management of Serve Lead Global, led by their chief executive Mr. Oyewole Joledo paid a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja, yesterday, a statement issued by the Press and Public Relations Unit of the Ministry said.

Block-chain technology is a shared, immutable ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a business network.

Onu said that Nigeria needs to grow its private sector as it is the key to helping the nation solve its problems.

He said “in his words, it is when our private sector is strong that we can now be in a position to offer employment opportunity to all Nigerians who want to work”.

He further stated that ‘Serve Lead Global Management’ is working in this area, which has tremendous potential in terms of job and wealth creation.

Onu further stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise of lifting over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty would be realised through block -chain technology.

He stated that the ministry is paving the way for private sector and individuals who are technologically inclined to come together to make sure that this block-chain technology is realised.

Onu further said the introduction of this technology in Nigeria, will help data protection and accuracy, especially in election results, government finance and other sensitive data.

He also tasked parents to help their children develop skills that will enable them reach their desired dreams in technology acquisition.

He assured that ministry will support any child or youth to achieve their technological breakthrough in technology acquisition and innovation.

Earlier, chief executive officer of the Lead Global management told the minister that Lead technology is set to facilitate trackable transaction and would want to know how to apply this technology and educate people about it.

He further said that they are planning to open educational hub for youths in Abuja and would want the ministry to partner with them so as to be in a position to create employment for youths.