BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The Zamfara State governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, yesterday called on Nigerian youths to rise up to the challenge of ensuring that Nigeria does not collapse through participating in politics actively.

Governor Matawalle gave the charge in Kaduna, shortly after he received an award of the year titled “Icon of Youth and Student Development” conferred on him by the leadership of Northern Youths and Students Forum.

The governor, who was represented by the federal lawmaker representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency, Zamfara, Kabiru Amadu Mai Palace, said, his administration has engaged youths more than any administration ever in the state despite the security challenges bedevilling the state.

He said, “I am a youth like you and it’s high time we participated more in politics. We have no reason to hide. This country is about to collapse and the only way forward is for us the youths to rescue this country.

“There is a need for our youth to involve themselves more in politics. If we look at the population of this country, the youths are the majority. So, it is high time for more youths to come out and participate in governance so they can move the country forward.

“In Nigerian politics, once you call on youth to participate, the first question he will ask you is where will I get the money. But, they should put it in mind that they need to join a political party and be active from where they move to occupy offices.

“Like it is always said, our challenge as youths sometimes is ourselves, youths discouraging youths. If our youths can come together, with our number as voters, we can lead the country from the presidency down to the counsellorship.

“If our youths are actively involved in politics, they will become party executive and as such, they will be able to determine the cost of sale of forms at very affordable rates.

“As you are aware since his assumption on May 29, 2019, Zamfara State has made a tremendous investment in education and youth empowerment to safeguard and guarantee the future of our next generation of leaders of which you represent.”

Earlier, Secretary-General, Northern Youths and Students Forum, Aliyu Ahmad, said, “Today, the leadership of this forum has taken a reach in honouring a leader per-excellence, a highly intellectual personality, a mentor, a role model who has been contributing tremendously towards the development of Northern Nigeria’s youths and students.

“I honourably stand today, on behalf of the entire Northern Nigerian Youths and students, to affirm you with the most outstanding award of the year titled ‘ Icon of Youth and Student Development’ as we usher you into the Sir Ahmadu Bello Sardauna hall of fame.”