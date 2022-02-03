The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi lll, on Thursday, said Nigeria cannot progress or maximise its enormous potentials until it restructure and go back to regionalism.

Oba Adeyemi, who stated this in Lagos at the Prince Ade Ajayi Foundation’s (PAAF) launch of Nigeria Patriot Awards, said Nigeria was progressing during regional governments.

He argued that the country’s current constitution was cumbersome because it was drafted by the military while the country operates a unitary system of government.

He said, “The Nigeria constitution is not working because it was drafted by the Military. Nigeria was regionalised in 1954 and that was the perfect strategy of what we want because regions were autonomous and then we had a good central and strong region. Through the regional provision in 1954, we had our own constitution and law in Western region as we are the first region create parliamentary department, the first to have Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

“We are the first to have a representative in the United Kingdom who is to represent our students there and by the time the students are qualified in England, job is waiting for them at home, and now look at the myriad of students we are producing now, who will give them job?”

“Are we running a federal constitution or a Unitary constitution, even though we say federal republic of Nigeria? It isn’t federal constitution but a unitary government that we are running,” the monarch said.

Alaafin, a first-class king in Yoruba land, lauded Prince Ade Ajayi for translating the nation’s constitution into indigenous languages for better understanding.

“For a young man to have translated the constitution of Nigeria 1999 as amended into three major languages is a feat and this is because it is an opportunity for Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo people to read the constitution in their local language and come to a conclusion whether the constitution is working or not,” he added.

He disclosed that without restructuring, the country will be struggling to succeed, saying that regions should be allowed to develop at their own pace.

“I have been writting a lot about restructuring since 1984 and unless we restructure this country, there is no way we can have progress. Western region was the first to built a stadium, five-star hotel but now, unless the states go to Abuja every month, they cannot survive. Every month, the Lagos state government contribute N320bn to the national purse and only get five per cent of what they contribute,” he lamented.

However, the founder of PAAF, Prince Ade Ajayi has said the book, “I Love Nigeria My Country” was a timely intervention in a season when men and women need the passion for country ignited in their hearts once again.

Ajayi said the book talks about the nation’s past, present and the future all Nigerians are yearning to see.

He said, “When all Nigerians are educated about this country and our constitution, we will be able to vote well informed legislators through local, state and federal government in order to make very necessary amendments that are instrumental for our development without war. America has amended their constitution several times without war, we can do the same in Nigeria without war.

“Some schools of thought claim it is of no good use to amend the constitution, their reason being that many Nigerians were not there neither were they represented when this constitution was drafted, they propose the need for a new one, the present constitution gives room for that through legislation.

“The answer is that, no one was there when the Bible and Quran were written, but we believed and run our lives by it. This constitution can be amended to suit our generation and other generations can also come and amend it to build their own generation.”