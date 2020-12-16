By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has advocated the emergence of a patriotic and pragmatic leader who is prepared to make sacrifices to fix the array of problems confronting the nation.

Governor Akeredolu declared that the myriad of problems bedeviling the nation would be better addressed by a leader who is ready to serve only one term of four years.

Arakunrin Akeredolu spoke at the 3rd Annual Abiola Ajimobi Roundtable and 71st Post Humous birthday of the former Governor of Oyo State held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

He posited that it will take a leader like Mandela who spent a term single term in office, to right the wrongs in the country and put it on a proper stead.

While commenting on the positions of the discussants at the event, the Governor said:” What I’m trying to say is we need a leader who is going to serve one term to put Nigeria in proper stead. And to find solution to these problems you have highlighted.”

On the contentious issue of Nigeria federating units, Governor Akeredolu called for a clearer definition of the components of the nation’s federalism.

He said in as much as Nigeria is adopting the United States of America and Canadian Presidential Democracy, states in the country must of essence be the only federating unit without the Local Government Councils.

Arakunrin Akeredolu who is the Chairman of Southwest Governors Forum equally spoke on devolution of powers for the states to function optimally for the well-being of their citizens.

The Governor also called for a multilevel policing system so as to bring the issue of security closer to the sub-nationals.

“There must be multi-level policing system. Abuja is too far to everybody. We are now faced with a greater problem now that we don’t have police on the street. We can’t protect our people without Amotekun.” the Governor concluded.

He said the Southwest Security Network otherwise known as Amotekun, now domesticated in each state of the region was an ingenious creation to address insecurity of lives and property in the region.