Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has kicked against the review of the country’s constitution currently being undertaken by the National Assembly.

Instead, the Christian body advocated for the enactment of a brand new legal document for Nigeria that would be in sync with current reality and capable of enhancing the growth of the country on all fronts.

The PFN’s national president Bishop Francis Wale Oke, national secretary, Dr Cosmas Ilechukwu and national legal adviser, Funmi Quadri, (SAN), in a statement titled: “Nigeria’s Constitutional Review: PFN’s Stand”, the body said

the existing 1999 Constitution is fraught with irregularities that were not helpful to the growth of the country.

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) is aware of the on-going constitutional review process being undertaken by the Senate and the public hearing sessions scheduled for May 26th and 27th, 2021 across the six geo-political zones of the country.”

it noted.

As a result, the Fellowship maintained that the current constitution which serves as the conveyor belt for the administration of the country, is anti-people and faulty.

“We declare that the present Constitution is not a people’s constitution and does not, in any way, reflect the aspirations and yearnings of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria ( PFN) and the people of Nigeria.

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) is firmly of the view that the review process by amending a segment of the constitution, might just be an exercise in futility that cannot meet the expectation of the people” the body further maintained.